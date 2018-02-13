The video will start in 8 Cancel

A heroic neighbour managed to save two beloved family dogs from a house fire.

The blaze happened when wood next to a log burner caught fire in the living room of a house in Derby Lane, Cubley.

It is not known whether anyone was in the house at the time, but firefighters confirmed a neighbour had rescued the two pets from the flames.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We received a call just after 6pm on Monday, February 12, to a fire in Derby Lane, Cubley.

"Crews from Ashbourne, Kingsway and Uttoxeter came out to deal with the fire. It is not known whether any people were in the house, but two dogs were led to safety by a neighbour.

"It was a fire in the living room emanating from a log burner. Logs next to the burner had caught fire. The fire was put out by around 7.30pm.

"The house was then ventilated and crews installed smoke alarms before they left."

