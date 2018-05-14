Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hilton pensioner was finally locked up for casting a 30-year shadow over the lives of two girls abused when he used to babysit for them.

John Betts, of Broomfield Close, acted as babysitter but sexually assaulted them - later leaving them fearing their children could suffer the same treatment from another man.

Shortly before Betts was jailed for three years, one said: "I wanted him to feel hurt and pain like I did."

Betts, now 67, had denied two charges of indecent assault of girls under 16 in Derby. He was found guilty by a jury.

Jonathan Straw, prosecuting, read statements from the two victims who were in court to see the sentence imposed on Betts.

One wrote: "From my early childhood, I feel he has taken something away from me, taken away my confidence and trust.

"I thought it was OK for people to abuse me and take control. The physical and emotional scars are there and will never go.

"I feel the need to protect my children and live in fear that something bad like this will happen to them. I was forced to grow up before I was ready."

She said it had taken years to grow in confidence and added: "I try to put it behind me but it never goes away. I don't want to see his face."

The other said: "If my children are a few minutes late, I go into complete panic mode. I restrict their freedom because of my paranoia."

She suffers from anxiety and depression and added: "When I was growing up, I was an angry person, on the defensive all the time.

"It is although he has taken everything away from me. I hate him for what he has done in ruining my life. I hope he realises the negative effect he has had on my childhood and the effect on families."

Sitting at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Nigel Godsmark QC described the women's statements as "eloquent".

He told Betts: "You were there to protect rather than undertake the exercise the jury found you did.

"A psychological report indicates it will be a much more difficult sentence than it would be for many people".

The judge pointed out that the jail term would have been longer under current laws. He had stick to sentencing rules in force at the time of the offences.

Mark Watson, defending, said Betts had suffered from learning problems all his life and told the judge these were "unchecked, undiagnosed, untreated."

Although Betts had been told to expect a prison term, he appeared unaware that he would not be returning home, said Mr Watson.

He added: "Today he is a vulnerable man, assisted in his day-to-day living. Without that support, he would not necessarily be able to cope with the rigours of the ordinary things of life.

"He is a person quite different from how he must have presented 34 years ago. He does not present as a risk to the public in 2018."