Controversial plans to build 45 new homes in Hilton have been approved despite fears the South Derbyshire village is 'saturated' with developments already and faces "awful" traffic problems.

Public concerns had been raised over pressures on roads and schools in the area, and the new housing development was considered by a planning committee at South Derbyshire District Council on May 1.

Last autumn, site owners Harworth Group submitted plans to build the properties on 6.6-acres near to Talbot Turf, in Derby Road, on land currently comprised of paddocks with mature hedgerows and trees.

According to the plans, the homes would be a mix of three- to five-bedroom properties. Four of the homes would be bungalows and a children’s play area would also be created.

To provide access to the site, a new entrance would be created off Derby Road, where a new pedestrian crossing would be installed.

Represenative for the Hilton ward, on South Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Andy Billings expressed his concern over the development during the planning meeting.

He said: "Hilton has become saturated with developments and it's our experience and the experience of the residents that the infrastructure of the village has not kept place with these developments.

"Hilton has had its fair share of housing and the volume of traffic in the village as a result of that is far from satisfactory."

One of the speakers at the meeting, Charles Cuddington, spoke on behalf of a large group of concerned Hilton residents and Hilton Parish Council.

Mr Cuddington said: "The primary school is already the largest in the county and whilst a new school is promised, will it be on time? John Port is the secondary school serving Hilton, it is currently in special measures.

"Despite this, there are plans to increase its size to approximately 2,500 places. The traffic issues associated with the existing site are already awful, the doctors surgery cannot take on more patients.

"Traffic through Hilton is also unsustainable in peak hours, about to be made worse by the granting of permission of 385 houses in Hatton."

Despite the concerns, the plans were approved when taken to a vote.

To combat fears over school places, developers have offered to provide £120,233.19 to Hilton Primary School, and a further £120,233.19 towards secondary provision with £55,883.70 towards post-16 provision, both at John Port School.

For healthcare, £17,194 would be put towards an expansion of Wellbrook Medical Centre, in Welland Road, Hilton.

On highways, £25,000 would be spent on promoting traffic regulation orders and the building of a pedestrian crossing on Derby Road.

The report to the committee reads: "The proposal provides benefits in terms of adding to housing supply, facilitating use of public routes which are otherwise inaccessible and providing contributions which can improve the lifestyles of others beyond the site boundaries.

"Whilst there would be some less desirable impacts in terms of biodiversity loss, and the indicative layout requires some refinement prior to reserved matters being received; these matters are not considered to weigh significantly in balance to counter the presumption to support the application."