A South Derbyshire mum who admits she comfort ate when things went wrong has finally turned her life around - dropping five dress sizes.

Michelle Smith, 46, from Hilton says she has always struggled with her weight. In 2003, things started to spiral out of control for the mum of three.

She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis just six months after having her first son, Connor, and had a major flare up a few months later meant she was unable to get out of bed, get dressed or look after herself or her son properly, she said.

She started to get better in early 2004 after being put on medication, but she was at the heaviest she had ever been, tipping the scales at 16st 10lbs.

But Michelle was determined to lose the weight and joined a slimming group, where she lost five stone.

(Image: Michelle Smith)

However, the weight piled back on when her marriage ended in 2005, and after she fell pregnant with daughter Mia, coupled with another flare up from the arthritis, Michelle's weight went up to 15st 11lbs.

When her second marriage broke down in 2010, Michelle admitted to comfort eating and used wine to forget about how unhappy she was.

She said: "I ate takeaways, pizza, Chinese, Indian, snacks, crisps and chocolate. I also drank a lot of wine to blot things out.

"I was extremely unhappy with me and my life, so I didn't care what I ate or drank.

"Between October 2010 and November 2011, my house was repossessed, I was left heavily in debt and I had no confidence.

"I had two children to look after so I didn't bother with myself. I ate badly and was overweight but I had no confidence to do anything about it."

That was the turning point for Michelle and in November 2011, she moved with her children for a fresh start. She was also determined to turn her life around and decided to build a new life.

And with the help of her husband, Phil, she managed to reach her target weight of 11st 7lbs and now wears a dress size 10 - a far cry from when she was in size 20 jeans after the birth of her first son.

She said: "My life has totally changed. I love it; I embrace it now. I love cooking meals for the family, I cook from scratch.

"A couple of family favourite are the Slimming World macaroni cheese and Diet Coke chicken.

"I eat more now than I ever have before! I tend to snack on tomatoes, carrots, gherkins, ham and chicken. I still enjoy chocolate and the occasional vodka and Diet Coke, but it is all in moderation.

"It's the best thing I ever did. My health is good and my joints don't hurt as much. I'll never get rid of my illnesses but I can be in the best shape possible, healthwise."

Michelle, who lives in Washford Road, runs her own two Slimming World sessions at Burton Library for other people wanting to lose weight. She has now celebrated her year anniversary, but says she has no plans to slow down any time soon.

She said: "I like a good challenge so I was really keen to run the two groups in Burton. It has been a challenge - that's for sure!

"It's not always easy but when you see people's reactions when they have reached their goal or improved their health it's all worth it. There are a lot of emotional ups and downs in this role.

"The best thing is to see people's confidence growing. I have some people in the group who wouldn't talk at all before but now they have so much more confidence in themselves.

"It's the same for me though; I wouldn't have thought I would be able to get up in front of so many people I didn't know and talk!"

(Image: Michelle Smith)

The mother-of-three says in the sessions, she greets new members as well as having talks with the group about what people have been eating in the week and any tips they have for other dieters.

They share recipes and ideas and Michelle informs them of any news that might affect the members.

She offers advice to people who are struggling to lose weight and says she understands how hard it can be to do when suffering from a chronic illness.

She said: "I would say the most important thing when trying to lose weight is to plan your food. Plan what you're going to have, how much you're going to have and when you're going to have it.

"For those who find writing their food down in a diary helps, then do that.

"Joining a group like Slimming World can make a huge difference and there is a great supportive atmosphere for all the members. It is a safe place.

"The most important thing to remember when you're trying to lose weight is to believe that you can do it. You will get there eventually; you just need to remember to have faith in yourself."

What Michelle eats: Then and now

Then, at her heaviest

Breakfast: A bowl of cereal with two or three slices of white toast with chocolate spread or marmalade.

Lunch: Baguette with tuna mayo or ham and cheese with crisps and chocolate.

Dinner: A large pizza to herself or pie and chips.

Now at a healthy size 10

Breakfast: Two Weetabix with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and natural fat free yoghurt.

Lunch: Ham or chicken salad with a jacket potato and syn free dressing. Fruit and yoghurt for snacks.

Dinner: Slimming World Diet Coke chicken with home-made chips and salad.