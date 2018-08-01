Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a Hilton man, along with an accomplice, burst into a takeaway and attacked a man armed with 2ft-long machetes.

Terrified customers can be seen fleeing the scene on the film of the shocking incident as Zaheer Ahmed and Brandon Narine, of Hamble Way, Hilton, pull out the weapons and rush to the counter.

The blades they brandished were "the most fearsome knives I have ever seen" the judge told the teens as he jailed them.

And Judge Adrian Reynolds said it was only the fact that the victim, a professional boxer, was able to defend himself and grapple one of the machetes off Ahmed that meant they were not facing 25 year terms for murder.

(Image: Katy Law)

'The most fearsome knives I have ever seen'

Jailing the pair for a total of 13 years and nine months he said: "The whole incident can only be described as shocking.

"On your own account you were roaming the streets of Normanton [in Derby] armed with two of the most fearsome looking knives I have ever seen.

"Although they were not measured it is fair to say they had blades that were at least two feet long.

"Why you went into the shop is wholly unclear but what you can see is members of the public fleeing.

'Women and children could have been around'

"It was around 9pm.

"Women, children, anybody could have been around.

"And the two of you show absolutely no concern for that."

(Image: Katy Law)

Alex Wolfson, prosecuting at Derby Crown Court, said the shocking attack took place at Pepe's Piri Piri take away, in Normanton Road, on December 2, last year.

Showing the footage to the court he said: "Mr Ahmed is seen first going into the takeaway brandishing a machete while Mr Narine stands by the door with a third man who was never charged with any offence.

The prosecution's case

"Mr Ahmed tries to attack the victim at the counter with the weapon but there is a struggle and so Mr Narine goes in with his machete to try and help.

"Moments later the pair flee with Mr Ahmed having lost his weapon, which was taken from him by the victim, a professional boxer, in the struggle."

Mr Wolfson said the victim got himself to the Royal Derby Hospital where he suffered tendon damage from a slash wound and a fractured elbow.

(Image: Katy Law)

He said Ahmed, 18, of Clarence Road, Normanton, and Narine, then 19 and now 20, were recognised from the CCTV and arrested around two weeks later.

Narine pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon but Ahmed claimed he was the victim of "mistaken identity" and took the case to trial meaning the victim was forced to relive the ordeal in front of a jury.

'You meant to cause more serious injuries'

The jury found Ahmed guilty of the same two charges.

Jailing Ahmed for eight years and Narine for five years and nine months, Judge Reynolds said: "I am wholly satisfied that you meant to cause more serious injuries than you did and of you had been convicted of murder you would be looking at a minimum jail term of 25 years."

The hearing was told there were conflicting stories as to why the attack took place.

But Kevin Waddingham, for Narine, said it was down to "goading and intimidation following an earlier incident".

(Image: Katy Law)

He said: "My client is supported by his father in court who is horrified by the situation.

"Mr Narine looks back now at how stupid and feckless he has been."

Rebecca Coleman, for Ahmed, said her client was still a young man who had been living at the family home with his mother, sister and brothers.

She said: "He knows the outcome of today's hearing will be a very lengthy prison sentence."