A former pub which closed more than 40 years ago could be getting a revamp.

Number 2 Midland Road, Swadlincote, formerly The Market Inn, became an estate agents following the closure of the pub in the 1970s but is currently empty, having been a shop for several years.

The Market Inn, which sold Eadie’s ales, is known to have existed for over 100 years.

At some point the ground floor wall to the street was opened out and this work resulted in the removal of the three windows and two doorways. However, plans have now been approved to reinstall a new shop front referencing the period of the building’s construction in the 19th century.

It's one of the latest applications to have been decided by South Derbyshire District Council:

2 Midland Road, Swadlincote - replacement of shopfront and alteration/upgrading of principal elevation – approved.

8 Talbot Meadows, Hilton - retrospective application for the re-postioning of fence adjacent to the highway – approved.

28 Well Lane, Repton - listed building consent for the erection of an extension to the summerhouse – approved.

5 Talbot Meadows, Hilton - the erection of a fence to 1.8m high (amended scheme to previously approved 9/2017/0205) – approved.

28 Well Lane, Repton - the removal of two sheds and a chicken coup and the erection of an extension to the summerhouse – approved.

Elm Dene, Main Street, Burnaston - the erection of a detached double garage – approved.

139 Shortheath, Overseal - the erection of a single storey rear extension and the conversion of the loft to living accommodation – approved.

16 Old Hall Lane, Church Broughton - the erection of extensions and alterations – approved.

106 Main Street, Repton - outline application (all matters except for access and layout to be reserved) for the residential development of one home – refused.