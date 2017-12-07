Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new brewery could open in Uttoxeter - more than 80 years after the town's last one closed.

Beer bosses have confirmed Uttoxeter Brewing Company (UBC) is in talks to open an industrial base in the town centre.

The move comes decades after the iconic Bunting's Brewery closed its doors back in the 1930s - eventually making way for the Maltings shopping centre.

One of UBC's ales, Bunting's Blonde, is inspired by the historic brewery's success.

Now the micro-brewery, which is currently run from partner Tom Abbott's conservatory, is looking to follow in Buntings' footsteps.

And Tom has not ruled out the possibility of one day serving UBC ales and running tours from the brewery itself.

He said: "We're hoping to move into a new brewery in the town centre in March or April next year, which is incredibly exciting.

"Nothing's been signed yet and we can't reveal the sites we're looking at, but can confirm discussions are taking place.

"If it all goes through, we'll be able to up our production by a huge factor. We produce six-to-10 barrels a week at the minute.

"But the new brewery and equipment we'll be able to use will up that to about 120 barrels a week.

"Initially, it would just be a brewery, but it could one day become a brewery tap and we could run little tours of the premises."

At the minute, UBC produces such a small amount it is only able to consistently supply its regular customers, including the Dog and Partridge, in Marchington, and Uttoxeter micro-pub the Horse and Dove.

However, the extra capacity associated with a new brewery would allow UBC to supply more freehold pubs in the Uttoxeter area.

Tom said: "The big issue in the town itself is that most of the pubs are brewery-owned, so don't have as much choice over which beers they supply.

"Even Wetherspoon's generally buy on a national scale, so it's difficult to get into there as well.

"But we've been talking to freehold pubs in the villages surrounding town to try to get our ales in there.

"It's still a part-time operation as things stand, but I'm likely to go full-time if it all goes through.

"Brewing is mine, and my business partner Andy Ockleton's, big passion in life. We're both involved with the Uttoxeter Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch."