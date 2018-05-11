Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote man has been jailed after a hit and run which left the victim with life changing injuries.

David Booth, of Nelson Street, Swadlincote, is one of three men and a woman who have been sentenced after the 27-year-old victim was struck by a car while walking along the pavement, in Derby Road, Ripley, in Derbyshire, on Saturday, October 21, last year.

Booth, 22, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to eight months for affray and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

The driver of the car, Jake Greenhalgh, 23, of Downmeadow, Heage, near Belper, was sentenced to four years in total for causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice. He was also disqualified from driving for six years.

A third man, Luke James, 28, of Butterley Row, Ripley, was sentenced to 12 months for affray.

Charlotte Greenhalgh, 19, of Downmeadow, Heage, was sentenced to six months for perverting the course of justice.

DS Pete Hundall said after the case: "This incident resulted in the victim ending up in intensive care and seven months on he is left with life-changing injuries.

"It has had a devastating impact, not only his life, but also the lives of his family and friends.

"The effects of the incident have been physical, emotional and financial and I'm pleased that those responsible are now behind bars, so that the victim and his family have a semblance of justice."

The crown court previously heard how Greenhalgh mounted a pavement and deliberately drove into Soltan Habji following an earlier row.

The 27-year-old victim suffered such serious injuries that, for days, it was believed he could die, the Derby Telegraph reported.

The court was told how a witness to the collision saw Mr Habji sent "flying through the air" by Greenhalgh's Audi A4, which then "did not stop, did not swerve and did not slow down" before accelerating away.

Prosecutor Stephen Kemp, opening the case had told the jury: "In the early hours of October 21 last year a 27-year-old man called Soltan Habji was struck by an Audi A4 as he walked home along Derby Road, in Ripley.

"That car was driven by Jake Greenhalgh and in the front passenger sat alongside him was Luke James.

"Behind the Audi was a white Transit van being driven by Davey Booth and the prosecution case against him is that he was a participant and that he was jointly responsible for what happened and the injuries the victim suffered."

Mr Kemp told the jury of eight women and four men how Greenhalgh bought the Audi from a mechanic at a garage in Nottingham Road, Ripley, just hours before he drove it into Mr Habji and that he was spotted by several people driving around Ripley in the run-up to the incident.

He said: "Mr Habji had been out drinking that evening in Ripley in the White Lion pub and, by the end of the evening, appeared to be somewhat the worse for wear for drink.

"He left at 1.45am on what is now October 21 and began to walk home down High Street then Derby Road and, at some point, there was some interaction between him and the occupants of the Audi A4.

"The car stopped alongside him and there was some conversation about him being given a lift home for £20 which he refused and the Audi drove off."

Mr Kemp showed the jury a number of CCTV clips which showed Greenhalgh and then later Booth in his white Ford Transit van driving up and down Derby Road between Ripley town centre and the Peasehill roundabout.

He said: "The prosecution's case is that they were going up and down Derby Road looking for Mr Habji.

"Mr Booth was there because Mr Greenhalgh asked him to come because there had had been some altercation between him and Mr Habji."

He said a witness 'saw a body flying through the air then he says the Audi did not stop, did not swerve and did not slow down'.

He said: "He said it simply accelerated away."