Five ambulances have been seen racing to an East Staffordshire prison.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received a call to reports of an incident at HMP Dovegate at 9.30am this morning, Wednesday, April 4. They sent four HART (Hazard Area Response Team) vehicles to the prison gates and one paramedic officer.

The paramedic remains at the scene while they assess one patient but the other crews have now been stood down.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said they are aware of an incident but it is being dealt with by the prison.

One witness said she saw a convoy of emergency vehicles speeding along the A515 through Draycott in the Clay just after 9.30am.

She said: "It's not often you see that many – four ambulances came past with their emergency lights on and then a fifth went past a short time later."

We have no more information about the incident at this time.