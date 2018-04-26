The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has denied driving dangerously after a crash which killed Barton schoolgirl Holly Brown.

Nicholas Buck, 53, of Kingshurst Way in Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, April 26, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Holly Brown, a pupil at John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood, was on a school trip when the coach she was travelling in was involved in a collision with a bin lorry on the A38 in Birmingham.

Fourteen-year-old Holly was seriously injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries and others were treated by paramedics at the roadside.

An inquest into Holly's death is still yet to take place, and has been postponed until court proceedings have been completed.

Buck will return to Birmingham Crown Court on October 1 for a pre-trial review, with his the trial due to start a week later on October 8.