Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homes in Sudbury and Doveridge have now been without water for nearly two days after another burst water pipe as the aftermath of Storm Emma continues.

More than 2,000 homes in the two villages have been battling without water since Monday, March 5, after pipes froze after the Beast of the East storm brought snow ans ice chaos to the country.

As many frozen water pipes thawed they have burst causing widespread shortages which has led to emergency supplies of bottled water being handed out to residents from collection point in Ashbourne, where homes are also without water, which has led to some criticism because it is 12 miles from Doveridge.

(Image: Severn Trent Water)

Severn Trent, which supplies the water to Derbyshire, said supplies should return to normal this morning, Wednesday, March 7, after issues with another pipe bursting overnight. The water company originally said yesterday that all of the water pipes in the Ashbourne area had been fixed.

However, when people complained they still had issues, a statement was released by the firm saying it was "taking a lot longer than we thought" for the pipe to refill.

But after the second burst pipe issue, it meant homes in these areas woke up this morning to find they were still without water.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said today: "We're pleased to say that increasing numbers of customers in the Ashbourne area of North Derbyshire are seeing their water supplies return to normal this morning.

"There has been another burst in the area overnight that our teams are fixing that may be causing some of our customers in the more rural areas to have intermittent or no supply. Our teams are on site trying to move water around the network in a different way to get the water back on and we're also bringing in a fleet of tankers to help restore supply.

"To get to the valves on our pipes to help move the water around our network, our teams have had to clear three foot of snow to access them. Thank you for bearing with us, it really is our priority to get the water back on as soon as we can.

(Image: Severn Trent Water)

"As the pipes start to fill up again, there may be some pockets of air that will work its way through the system. We have had engineers out all night actively working to get this air out of the pipes so that we can get supplies back on for our customers as quickly as possible. We're really thankful for everyone's understanding and for bearing with us as we work on this.

"While the refilling of the system continues, we're reopening a bottled water collection site at the Shawcroft car park, Ashbourne, DE6 1RT, from 6am this morning. We'll also continue to deliver bottled water to vulnerable customers in the area as a precaution throughout the morning.

"Once again we'd like to say sorry for the disruption this has caused - we know this is a difficult situation and we know it's hard when you have no water. We really appreciate everyone's continued patience and want to thank all our customers for their support while we've been fixing the pipe and getting things back to normal."

People have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration over the lack of water in the villages and the bottled water collection being in Ashbourne, which is around 12 miles away.

HBA Photography said: "So what do we all do here...? There are many elderly residents in Doveridge who can't get to Ashbourne."

Matthew Webb said: "Doveridge is postally Ashbourne but still 12 miles away. No water this morning either."

Philip Whiteland said: "Still no water at our house in Doveridge after 32 hours."

Cecilia Bradley: "Still no water in Somersal Herbert near Doveridge. Please Severn Trent be realistic when telling us water is back on. When will it reach our taps?"

Joanna Ewing said: "Think there is to be a bottled water drop off in Doveridge today at the village hall arranged by our parish council chairman, Karen Bown. Just not sure why some of the village still have no water. Our house does - we live on Pickleys Lane, but High Street/Alms Road no water."

Customers in the villages can apply for compensation after being left without water for more than 12 continuous hours, or if they have had an intermittent supply for more than 15 hours.

A payment of £30, which bosses said is roughly the same as having a month free on the average combined water and waste bill, will be offered to all homes affected so customers do not need to do anything.

Sarah Bentley, chief customer officer at Severn Trent, said: "We're incredibly sorry for the disruption which was caused by a huge number of bursts that put intense pressure on our water network.

"Our teams have faced an unprecedented number of leaks since the cold weather began. While we had extra teams in place working round the clock, and have hundreds of people out and about fixing bursts, we know that some customers were without water, and I really can't apologise enough for that.

(Image: Severn Trent Water)

"While some customers are seeing water coming and going, the situation is much improved so we wanted to let people know about compensation.

"So, we'll be compensating the people and families who were without water for 12 continuous hours or for more than 15 hours of intermittent supply with a deduction from their bill, and, once again, we're just so sorry for the inconvenience this week."

Bosses said that domestic customers who will be receiving compensation do not need to do anything and will be contacted in the coming weeks. They said that are "happy to discuss compensation claims from anyone who has been affected on a case by case basis".

They will also be working with business customers and their retailers who were also affected.

Severn Trent has been updating its Twitter account @stwater with information about the water supply.