A popular Rosliston tearoom owner will soon serve her very last fry-up when she hangs up her apron after 21 years.

Former farmer Susan Chapman first opened the Honeypot Tearooms, at Beehive Farm, back in 1997 and is now ready to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.

Ms Chapman and her four children had previously been farmers on Beehive Farm, in Lullington Road, in the early 90s, prior to the outbreak of mad cow disease in the UK.

Along with a life-changing health scare, and the chance their cattle may become infected with the deadly disease, generations of farming at Beehive Farm had no option but to come to an end.

With the future looking uncertain, the then new National Forest offered the family a "changing landscapes" tender scheme that would see the farm converted into parkland, meadows, hedgerows and wetlands.

The family sold their cattle and milking parlours and cow sheds soon made way for big commercial lets, including an unknown tearooms that would soon be set in motion.

The fields where potatoes and wheat grew were soon replaced with acres of forestry and the development of three fishing lakes for the public to enjoy – and so the Honey Pot Tea Rooms was born.

Susan, 65, said: "There was nobody when we first started because no one knew who I was here.

"It was a new venture and it has grown over the years and become a success.

Following the launch of the Honeypot Tearooms, Susan, with a background of agriculture, took on the role of head cook and consulted the local nursery in Rosliston on how to cater for the masses.

The little tearooms soon grew into a much-loved establishment settled away in Beehive Farm, providing cooked England breakfasts and freshly-baked cakes for fleets of happy customers.

Susan, who lives on the farm premises, continued: "I'm looking forward to retirement but also very sad to be leaving.

"But I've got to go, I have to leave, I'm getting too old!

"I hope the people who take it on will carry on and make it successful for themselves, which I am sure they will. They are lovely people.

"I have enjoyed every minute of my time at the tearooms. I have lots of happy memories and I have made lots of friends and lots of people have been wishing me well.

"I'm sure I'll find plenty to do. I am hoping to see my son in New Zealand, but I have to get a passport first!"

Monday, April 9 marks the last day Susan will cook her famous "fisherman's breakfast" and hand over the reins to new owners Sonja Grant, her husband George and mum Rita.

The tea rooms will be closed for refurbishment until Monday, April 16 when it will open with a brand-new menu and interior.

Sonja said: "Sue is renowned for lovely breakfasts and the Honeypot Tearooms is already very popular."

The tearooms will see a brand new menu introduced, however all customer favourites will stay, including fry-ups and sandwiches.

A new vegan menu will also be introduced along with afternoon tea and there will be more options for vegetarians.

There will also be a new coffee machine and customers will be able to pay for their food on card instead of cash.

Sonja, who is a mother-of-five, said: "We're still going to keep on the original staff so there will still be familiar faces there.

"We're feeling exciting and nervous. We have big shoes to fill. Hopefully everyone will warm to us!"