The heroes who saved an injured pilot from the smoking wreckage of a crashed aircraft have been commended for "incredible" bravery.

On the morning of August 28, 2017, a Calibre plane crashed into a field near Blithfield Reservoir, in Abbots Bromley.

Luckily, 49-year-old Chris Lamb and an off-duty nurse, who does not want to be identified, were cycling in a nearby field and saw the plane come down.

It was difficult to locate the crashed plane among the tall maize but, once they found it, Mr Lamb dragged the 39-year-old pilot from the wreckage before helping the nurse give him first aid.

The 'seriously injured' pilot was the only person in the aircraft when it crashed and was found in the smouldering wreckage where fuel was leaking.

The group managed to stabilise the pilot's fractures and strapped him to a section of fencing using just a belt and cycle inner tubes to move him.

The man was then carried to a site where an air ambulance was able to land and take him to the Royal Stoke University Hospital. It is believed that the pilot is still receiving treatment after undergoing extensive surgery for his injuries.

For their bravery, the pair have been given commendations by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue. Mr Lamb was awarded his during a ceremony at Uttoxeter Community Fire Station, in Cheadle Road, on Monday, March 26. The nurse however was unable to attend the event.

Southern service delivery group manager for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Toby Wilson, said: "This incident could have so easily resulted in the man's death but thanks to the quick thinking actions of these strangers his life was saved.

"Chris and the off-duty nurse put themselves at risk to rescue the man from the wreckage of the plane.

"If the fuel had ignited both they and the pilot would have suffered serious injury or been killed.

"They both showed incredible compassion and kindness, going to the pilot's aid to get him away from the plane and caring for him until paramedics arrived.

"The pair are awarded commendations for their incredible bravery and selfless actions on that morning in August."