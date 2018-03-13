Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A big clean-up operation was underway across Burton and South Derbyshire today after major issues with flooding.

Torrential rain yesterday, Monday, March 12, led to flooding, particularly in Rolleston and Marchington where brooks burst their banks causing chaos.

In Rolleston, water lapped up against door steps but miraculously no homes were flooded after 24 hours of rain on ground already sodden due to last week's snow.

Today the community spirit which saw residents help each other to keep the flood waters from seeping into homes has been praised. Roads and pavements in particular were left covered in mud and debris, including branches.

Locals battled to keep the rainwater out of their homes, using sandbags and anything else they could get their hands on to form barriers.

Schoolchildren also had to battle through the water to get home from school in the village.

Now money for better flood defences could be on the way to Rolleston Parish Council so homes in the highest risk areas could have more measures put into place.

This could include flood doors or anti-flood covers on vents into homes.

The parish council currently has a bid in to secure funds from the Environment Agency, but it has not yet been confirmed if it will receive the money or how much it would be.

Staffordshire county councillor Philip White, who represents the Dove which includes Rolleston, said the snowfall will have played a part in the flooding.

He said: "The issue that Rolleston has is that it is at the bottom of a large hill. When we have weather like we have had over the last few weeks, it becomes very prone to flooding.

"The snow we had a few weeks ago and the fact that it has now melted meant that the ground in the village was saturated and so when we get rain like we did on Monday it has nowhere to go.

"The brook was getting very high, which triggers the stream flaps to shut, stopping to brook from flooding.

"Everything worked the way it was supposed to work and, to my knowledge, there have not been any houses damaged by the water."

He said that residents in the village were quick to help those who had got stuck in the deep water or to help protect the houses in the worst affected areas.

He added: "The local people were fantastic.

"It's something the residents know can happen and I have seen them all club together to help each other out in the past.

"They leapt into action doing all they could to help people whose houses were in the worst affected areas.

"It's great to see that community spirit."

Roads heading into Marchington were closed yesterday meaning the only way into the village was on the B5017, which was almost impassable due to flood waters as the brook there bust its banks.

Residents in Shobnall also reported problems with the flooding, meaning they could not park their cars outside their homes.

Shobnall parish councillor Mahboob Yousaf said: "We have had residents get in touch to let us know about problems on their street.

"The water caused problems with parking because the drains are blocked and it has been dangerous for children walking to school with cars everywhere.

"These concerns have been ongoing for a while, but they were made especially bad after the flooding yesterday."

Flood alerts were issued across the country on Monday, with two of these being in East Staffordshire in Marchington and Rolleston, which means there is an imminent threat.

Today, Tuesday, March 13, the Environment Agency has flood alert along the River Trent through Burton. The ones in Rolleston and Marching have been left, although there is still one in place on the lower River Dove at Sudbury.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "Rain has continued to fall over the River Trent catchment area. This has resulted in river levels riding and expect there to be flooding to low lying land and roads and in Kings Bromley and Clay Mills areas.

"River levels have fallen on the Rolleston Brook and no further flooding is currently expected. Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be mostly dry before further rain is likely from Thursday into Friday so please remain vigilant.

"We will continue to monitor the situation carefully, and we have staff out in the area, working with our professional partners."

Council scheme to improve flooding issues

The county council says plans are underway to help reduce flood risk in Rolleston, especially for houses on some of the roads with the highest risk.

Staffordshire County Council's cabinet support member for highways and transport Helen Fisher said: "There have been significant flooding issues over the last 24 hours in East Staffordshire, particularly in areas such as Rolleston on Dove, Marchington and Kitling Greaves Lane, Burton.

"County council highways and flood risk officers were out to support the police, the fire service and East Staffordshire Borough Council in helping to protect properties.

"In Rolleston the community really pulled together to support neighbours and helped us to put an informal road closure in place.

"Rolleston has a long history of flooding and we are looking to mitigate flood risk from surface water by implementing a protection scheme.

"We submitted a business case to the Environment Agency for the scheme which will help reduce flood risk to a significant number of properties along Chapel Lane, Church Lane and Station Road.

"This will include measures such as flood doors and air brick covers to stop water entering properties. We are also looking to implement drain improvements to the top end of Craythorne Road and Meadow View to help protect the centre of the village.

"Subject to approval by the Environment Agency, we are looking to start work imminently. We look forward to continuing to work with the community, parish council, Environment Agency and local councillors to help better protect homes."