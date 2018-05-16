Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote family involved in a serious head-on collision in Leicestershire which injured five people are appealing to trace a Good Samaritan who was one of the first on the scene.

Hayley Gash, known as Hayley Wright on social media, is hoping to find the man, who she believes is ex-military and stayed with her family until the arrival of the emergency services following the collision near Ashby in March.

Miss Gash, 23, was involved in the two-car collision, alongside her mother Ann-Marie Wright, 44, sister Courtney McKenna, aged 16, and Hayley’s boyfriend Ady Bull, 42, following the two-car crash on the A512 near Ashby. Another patient in the second car was also taken to hospital, where he remains.

They were all seriously injured and taken to different hospitals, forcing Ann-Marie’s husband, Paul Wright, known as Tonka, to travel miles between hospitals to visit them.

On social media, Miss Gash said: "As many of you know, on March 25 at 4pm we were involved in a serious car accident on the A512 which left us all badly injured and having to learn to walk again. Three of us are currently in hospital including myself and will be for a while.

"My mum is looking for the gentleman that stayed with her and helped her while waiting for the emergency services to arrive. He was an ex-military man but not sure if his name was Mark, Martin or Mike."

The appeal was issued days after Miss Gash's friend, Emily Hickton, held a fund-raiser on Thursday, May 10.

Ms Hickton attended William Allitt School, in Sunnyside, Newhall, at the same time as 23-year-old injury victim Hayley.

Ann-Marie and Hayley were being treated at Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital, while Courtney had been taken to North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, was caring for Ady.

Nearly two months on from the crash Courtney has now been discharged and is recovering at home, in Elmsleigh Drive, Midway, while her mother, sister and Ady have been transferred to the Royal Derby Hospital. They remain in hospital.

A friend of the family, Jackie Mulgrew Allsopp, later set up an online donation page to raise funds for Paul’s trips to hospital over the next few months as he struggles financially on just one income.

The online fund-raising page has raised more than £400 and is still available by visiting the website

Leicestershire Police confirmed inquiries are continuing and no arrests have been made.