A micropub which has tapped into a real ale craze to help scores of Uttoxeter lager drinkers "see the light" has won a coveted CAMRA pub of the year crown.

More than 400 independent breweries' beers have been served at the Horse and Dove since it opened in March 2017 - an achievement now recognised by the Campaign for Real Ale's (CAMRA's) Uttoxeter branch.

Joint owners and ale aficionados Paul Blick and Yogi Gupta have poured their heart and soul into the Market Place pub run from the former Perry's Dry Cleaners building.

Although they suspected their watering hole would be successful, they admit their surprise at the numbers of customers coming through the doors.

Paul said: "I knew we'd be creating an atmosphere that didn't exist anywhere else in town and would be providing a far wider variety of beers, but how busy we've been has surprised me.

"I think we've not only established a solid customer base of locals, but there's been a trendy crowd that's been drawn to us.

"It's wonderful to have won this award and is a huge vote of confidence in what we're trying to achieve here.

"Perhaps it's down to the number of people who have come to us having been lager drinkers. I think we've helped them see the light."

Among the most popular beers served by Paul and Yogi have been those brewed by Uttoxeter Brewing Company, whose bosses have plans to open the town's first industrial brewery in 80 years.

Their Indian pale ale (IPA) and yogi beer - a strong pale ale - have been among the most popular brews.

Other favourites have been golden ale Butty Bach, brewed by Wye Valley Brewery, and Stoke-based Titanic Brewery's Plum Porter.

But it is not just beer boffins who frequent the Horse and Dove - the 20 gins served at the pub have also proved a draw.

Paul said: "We were always aware of the surge in popularity for premium gins in the last few years and many of the gins we serve were recommended by our punters.

"They've been loyal and I think that's also the result of Yogi and I, although we've taken a step back from the pumps to some extent since employing three new staff members, always ensuring we spend some time serving."

Dave Scorer, Secretary of Uttoxeter CAMRA, said: "We have many great pubs in the Uttoxeter area so choosing the Pub of the Year is always a difficult task.

"The Horse and Dove won this year as it has really revolutionised the pub scene in the town, with its welcoming atmosphere and constantly changing range of cask beer, including beers from local small breweries such as the Heritage Brewery in Burton and Uttoxeter Brewing company.

"Paul and Yogi took a big risk in opening Uttoxeter’s first micropub but it has really paid off and the pub has become a must-visit for local lovers of real ale."