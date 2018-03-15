The video will start in 8 Cancel

A horse rider says she has been left "terrified" of going out riding on the roads in South Derbyshire.

Katy Fieldhouse, attended the latest Linton Area Forum meeting where she told how she was terrified every time she rode her horse on a road in the area.

She claimed there was a lack of bridleways in the area which means she has to use roads. But the increasing speed of cars on the roads made the experience unpleasant.

Councillor Pat Murray, who represents the Seales ward on Derbyshire County Council, told the meeting that greater courtesy was needed on the roads.

Mrs Fieldhouse also asked if there were any plans to extend bridleways.

South Derbyshire District Council's chief executive Frank McArdle replied that, to his knowledge, there were no such plans – and that bridleways were a county council responsibility.