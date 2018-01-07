Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school with a difference is offering a new lease of life to hundreds of disabled people throughout Burton and South Derbyshire - with a chance to saddle up on horseback.

Scropton Riding School for the Disabled has been helping people for more than 50 years following its launch in 1965 by hospital physiotherapist Rosemary Gardiner, who initially took disabled children into her farm in Willington.

The purpose-built centre was the first of its kind in the country. It was first established to help people with disabilities and provide physiotherapy for them.

In the early days, the vast majority of people who used the centre were former soldiers who had suffered injuries on active service.

Staff at the centre say riding horses is known to help develop core muscles and, as a result, a lot of people attending the school have seen great improvements in their quality of life.

After ten years, the riding school was moved to its current location on the outskirts of Scropton.

At present, there are almost 30 horses living at the site, allowing the centre to cater for people of all ages.

The sessions not only give disabled people a chance to ride, but also the chance to meet other people in similar situations to their own.

Glynis Dalley, 55, first became involved in the school 16 years ago when she took her disabled son to the centre to ride.

She said: "He loved it from the start and it helped him so much that I decided to get more involved. Initially, I volunteered and then became a trustee, and then chair of trustees.

"When there was a re-organisation at the centre a couple of years ago, I helped manage the change and ended up staying on as charity manager for a couple of years.

"Having a disabled son, I don't have the time to work full-time, hence the new manager. I will still continue to work there part-time, putting my years of experience there to good use."

Mrs Dalley became involved in the day-to-day running of the centre and sees hundreds of people - young and old - come into the centre to try their hand at riding.

She said: "We have 28 horses who live on site at the moment and that is a mixture of horses and ponies.

"This enables us to cater for people of all ages. Our youngest rider is just five years old and we cater right the way through to adults.

"The sessions for the users are said to be very therapeutic and offer facilities and experiences for people who wouldn't normally get to ride.

"On top of that it also offers the whole social situation, where users get to meet other people in similar situations and the volunteers who help.

"We have one-to-one sessions, school groups and even care homes who currently visit to gain the benefits from what we offer.

"Over the last 12 months we have had more than 400 people who have come through the door and more than 8,600 sessions."

The centre is entirely self-funded and does not receive any money from anyone other than the income they raise themselves.

Volunteers hold car boot sales every few months selling anything and everything to do with horses to raise funds.

Volunteers are also currently trying to raise the money to repair and improve the fence around one of the paddocks.

They are asking people and companies to sponsor a fence post around the field so that the work can be carried out.

Mrs Dalley said that people using the school facilities often see great improvements, not only in their physical ability, but their mental health and social skills.

She said: "There are some who might not be able to ride but we always say come down to the centre and see what we have got and what we can offer.

"We try to tailor what we offer to what the person needs to help. Some of them will ride weekly and some will ride fortnightly.

"The difference that this can make for the people attending is not just physical, it can help mentally too.

"It's so nice as we not only get to see the smiles on the faces of those attending but also the carers, families and friends who come with them.

"We often see that as they come to the centre, it becomes more than just therapy and we often see it becomes a hobby for them. Some of the people using the service have developed so much that they are now competing.

"We had a young man join us at the school and, now at 23, he not only volunteers here but also is competing at the National Parashow jumping competitions.

"It really has been the making of him. All of who he is now is down to what he has done at the centre."

The centre offers basic riding, but also dressage and carriage driving and the carriages have been specially designed to accommodate people in wheelchairs.

Staff at the riding school say they have seen people who couldn't walk at all but are now able to get around with a frame because of their efforts at the school.

John Kitchen, who lives in Derby, uses the service and says it has had a huge impact on his life.

He said: "Before I came to use the facilities I used to have many falls, but now I hardly fall at all.

"The centre has helped so much and has totally changed my life. I was able to ride but had a break from it for about two years and then decided to visit the centre and I have not looked back since.

"My riding abilities have come on in leaps and bounds and I have learned so much being here, I have even managed to participate in local competitions.

"I have managed to meet many people and made so many new friends, these are not just the volunteers but other users and visitors.

"Most of all I love the horses. I tend to ride a small range of horses; about two or three, mainly Sonnie and Pie."

Meanwhile, Jasmine Short, who lives in Uttoxeter, said: "I have been coming now for about 14 to 15 months.

"I heard that horses can be very good for people with my condition, so I did a little research online and found this centre and approached them.

"I have found that being around the horses and riding them has helped me considerably. It has helped me with my balance and helps calm me when I am feeling stressed.

"I also found it helped me with my core muscle strength and has made such a difference to my quality of life as I am able to do so much more than I ever was able to before.

"It's been so mice to get to know Disney, the horse I usually ride when I come to the centre.

"At the moment I am practicing dressage and hope to compete in the future."

Many of the horses at the centre have been there for a number of years and are used to working with people who have disabilities.

The oldest horse, Jasmine, is 28 years old and has been there for most of her life.

Volunteers say hundreds, if not thousands, of students have benefited from her being at the school. She has even received an award from Princess Anne for her long service.

The centre has a large number of volunteers, who have become involved through family members or friends who used the service.

Mrs Dalley said: "We have got 75 volunteers who help here, including children. The volunteers who help out say they get so much out of being there by getting to spend time with the horses and also get valuable experience too in equestrian care.

"I believe that our oldest volunteer is about 80 and has been working with the disabled for more than 30 years. Even though we have a lot of volunteers, we are always on the lookout for new ones."

The school is holding recruitment sessions for anyone interested in getting involved.

The sessions will see eager volunteers learn about what goes on at the centre and the impact that their time can have on the people that use the service.

More information can be found by calling 01283 812753 or emailing enquiries@scroptonequestrian.com.