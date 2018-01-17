The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a home in Rolleston on Dove.

Fire crews from Burton and Tutbury fire stations were called to Meadow View this evening following reports of a fire in the roof of a detached home.

Crews are also using an aerial ladder platform to tackle the flames.

Two firefighters are also wearing breathing apparatus.

There are not believed to have been any injuries.

The incident was reported at 4.39pm this evening, Wednesday, January 17.

A Tweet from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "House fire, Rolleston On Dove, three appliances and one aerial ladder platform in attendance. Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet still in use."

A further message said: "Crews from #Burton and #Tutbury in attendance at a fire in the roof space at Rolleston-on Dove."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We were called at 4.39pm to reports of a fire in the roof of a detached home in Meadow View, Rolleston on Dove.

Firefighters are still on the scene.