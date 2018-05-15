Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 140 homes will now be built on part of the former site of tourist attraction visited by families from Burton and South Derbyshire, after plans were approved.

The application to develop the former Snibston colliery site and country park has been given the go ahead by North West Leicestershire District Council’s planning committee.

Snibston Discovery Park closed in 2015 by Leicestershire County Council to save cash and was subsequently demolished to make way for new homes.

The permission does however include full plans to extend the Century Theatre to create a café, visitors’ centre and rangers’ office, as well as outline plans to build up to 144 new homes on the 14.3 acres site.

Leicestershire County Council, which owns the land, has developed the £1.7 million proposal and new car parking, a heritage trail, mountain bike trails and play facilities will be provided as part of the scheme.

The county council says its plans will help regenerate the former colliery site where mining ended in 1986.

The county council has long-term plans to use Snibston for education and tourism, working with heritage groups and has indicated the remaining pit buildings could be opened to visitors.

It had planned to open a new mining heritage centre to replace the discovery museum but dropped the idea because it would be too expensive.

The latest application received the support of the Coalville Heritage Society, but did receive eight objections.

Chairman of planning committee Councillor David Stevenson, said: “We value the heritage of Coalville’s mining past and are pleased to be able to support the development that will not only protect and enhance the monuments and listed buildings on the site, but will provide a country park and links to the town centre.

"We look forward to seeing the development, which will continue Coalville’s urban renaissance."

Eight of the proposed new homes will be deemed affordable.

The county council has been asked to contribute around £750,000 towards education, healthcare and other services which would be affected by the new homes.