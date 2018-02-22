Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ancient manual that gives advice on how to avoid having 'monster' babies with hairy blue lips is set to go under the hammer at an Etwall auction house.

A "secrets of sex manual", dating back to 1720 is expected to fetch between £80 to £120 when it is due to be sold at Hansons Auctioneers on March 27.

The almost 300-year-old book, titled 'Aristotle's Masterpiece Completed in Two Parts, The First Containing the Secrets of Generation', was banned until the 1960s due to its shocking content.

As well as offering 'A Word of Advice to both Sexes in the Act of Copulation', the book also includes claims of monstrous births due to 'women lying with beasts', witchcraft, old wives' tales and even a smidgen of romance to honour Valentine's Day.

Jim Spencer, books and manuscripts valuer at Hansons, in Etwall, said: "The first edition of this book was published in 1684 and it was as good as banned until the 1960s.

"There are several illustrations of beast-like creatures including a man sporting a bushy dog's tail and a monster being born in Ravenna, Italy, in 1512.

"The book even claims parents' imaginations produce a child's features and includes an illustration of a 'maid all hairy and an infant that was born black by the imagination of the parents'."

The books says: "In fact, if women cast their eyes on ill-shaped bodies, 'the force of imagination' could produce a child with 'a hairy lip, wry mouth or great blubber-lips'."

The book will be sold on March 27 at a Library Auction at Hansons Auctioneers, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire. To find out more, email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.