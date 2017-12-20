Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parents looking to keep their youngsters entertained in the run-up to Christmas can get half-price entry to Twycross Zoo.

The popular Leicestershire zoo is offering the discount to all visitors who buy tickets on the gate, not online, from Wednesday December 20 to Friday, December 22.

The attraction is inviting families to get closer to the festive magic by spending a day with Santa, his elf and more than 500 animals in an 88-acre environment.

A spokesman said: "This year, Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule to visit the zoo, so visitors can spend time with him throughout their day. From a magical photo opportunity on Santa's sleigh, to interactive activities where children can listen to him read a story or feed the penguins, there are so many opportunities to capture that special moment this Yuletide.

"Visitors can also watch festive films in the Study Centre, take part in arts and craft sessions, and most importantly keep up their energy levels by stopping at the zoo's Himalaya restaurant, which on Fridays will be open to visitors until 9pm, and will be seasonally decorated and serving festive foods."

Twycross Zoo is open to the public from 10am to 5pm daily, 364 days a year apart from Christmas Day.

More information is available by visiting www.twycrosszoo.org or calling 0844 474 1777.