Residents throughout Burton and East Staffordshire are being urged to carry out their own personal "health MOTs" - to mark National Know Your Blood Pressure Day next month.

If you want to kick off the annual spring clean with a check-up on your own health, Well Pharmacy in Fyfield Road, Stapenhill has vital advice to offer.

The pharmacy is offering a free medicine check-up service on long-term prescriptions as well as advice on medicine and free flu jabs.

Asthma sufferers can also visit Well Pharmacy to receive guidance on the correct technique for using an inhaler, along with information on the effects of medication.

With National Know Your Blood Pressure Day coming up on Saturday, April 14, the pharmacy is offering a free blood pressure check for anybody.

Confidential consultations are also available for patients to speak about sexual health issues and care available, including emergency contraception.

Samantha Stubbs, pharmacy manager, said: "If you've been taking prescription medicines for some time, it's likely you may have questions about whether they are working right for you.

"Myself and the team are highly trained in medication and health care and here to assist you in whatever way we can.

"We are a new team here at Stapenhill so very much look forward to meeting you over the coming weeks.

"We want to get to know as many members of our community as soon as possible so pop in for a chat as a first port of call for any health concerns you may have, you don’t even need an appointment."