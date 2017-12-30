The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Year's Eve is a time of celebrating with friends and family as you wave goodbye to the last year and welcome in the new.

However, for pet owners it can be a nightmare with fireworks leaving pets terrified and running for cover.

But fear not as there are a number of straightforward ways to keep your pet safe while nearby firework displays take place, as the above video explains.

(Image: Getty)

Here are a few top tips to make sure your pets stay safe and happy during firework season.

Make sure your pet has somewhere to hide if they need to. Make sure your pet is always kept safe in a secure environment where they can't escape. Allow your pet out in daylight and keep them indoors when the fireworks are likely to be set off. Close all curtains and windows and play music to block out the sound and sights of the night. Never punish your pets when they are scared as this will make them more stressed.

A version of this article first appeared on Get Surrey.