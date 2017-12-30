New Year's Eve is a time of celebrating with friends and family as you wave goodbye to the last year and welcome in the new.
However, for pet owners it can be a nightmare with fireworks leaving pets terrified and running for cover.
But fear not as there are a number of straightforward ways to keep your pet safe while nearby firework displays take place, as the above video explains.
Here are a few top tips to make sure your pets stay safe and happy during firework season.
- Make sure your pet has somewhere to hide if they need to.
- Make sure your pet is always kept safe in a secure environment where they can't escape.
- Allow your pet out in daylight and keep them indoors when the fireworks are likely to be set off.
- Close all curtains and windows and play music to block out the sound and sights of the night.
- Never punish your pets when they are scared as this will make them more stressed.
A version of this article first appeared on Get Surrey.