Elderly and vulnerable victims targeted by scammers are to be given extra protection as East Staffordshire launches a crackdown on fraudsters preying on unsuspecting people.

The move comes as the estimated cost of scams rises to £11 billion each year with millions of people across the UK affected - including recent con-tricks in Burton and South Derbyshire.

In a recent scam in the area some victims have been persuaded to transfer money to a different bank account following a phone conversation with someone claiming to be a representative from their bank.

In another incident, criminals posing as police officers have asked their victims to withdraw cash or to give their bank details over the phone.

Now Staffordshire’s police and crime commissioner’s office has stepped up its fight against scammers by supporting the Trading Standards Friends Against Scams campaign.

The initiative aims to protect and prevent people from becoming victims of scams by empowering communities to ‘Take a Stand Against Scams.’

As part of the ongoing commitment from Staffordshire police and crime commissioner’s office to educate and support people who may be vulnerable to scams, deputy Sue Arnold has become a SCAMbassador.

She said: “Scams often target the most vulnerable people in society but the reality is that anyone can become a victim of scams.

“Scams damage lives and can affect people financially and emotionally.

“It is with great pride that I have joined the work of the National Trading Standards Scams Team, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute and others who are working together to prevent people from being victims of scams.

“By signing up as a SCAMbassador I pledge to help move Staffordshire closer to becoming a scam-free constituency.”

National Trading Standards scams team manager, Louise Baxter, said: “The tactics used by scammers leave victims socially isolated and ashamed of telling their friends and families what's really going on behind closed doors.

“It is fantastic to have such an influential organisation to help us tackle this problem on a local, regional and national level and I would encourage all those that are interested in showing their support to join the campaign and be part of our growing SCAMbassador network.”

Advice on how to avoid fraud:

• The police will never ask you to become part of an undercover investigation or for you to withdraw cash and hand it to them for safe keeping.

• Be wary of any calls, texts or emails purporting to be from the police asking for your personal or financial details, or for you to transfer money.

• If you are approached, or feel something is suspicious, hang up the phone and don’t reply. Then report it to Action Fraud ( www.actionfraud.police.uk ) and your bank on their advertised number.

Visit the Take Five to Stop Fraud http://takefive-stopfraud.org.uk for more advice on how to stay safe from scams.