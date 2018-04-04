Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A classic toy formerly owned by famous Coronation Street actor Peter Baldwin - a stalwart of the soap opera for more than two decades - is going up for sale in Etwall.

Mr Baldwin, who died aged 82 in 2015 and was best known for playing the role of Derek Wilton over 21 years in the ITV soap, held a lifelong passion for toy theatres.

Also known as paper theatres, the toys are miniature setups made of paperboard and would have been sold at the opera or playhouses.

Enthusiast Mr Baldwin collected and even sold them in a shop in London's Covent Garden, making purchases at auctions and dealers.

According to the actor's family, the passion began when he saw Peter Pan at the age of 12 and was given a Pollock's toy theatre.

Jim Spencer, valuer at Hansons, which is selling the item, said: "From that moment he became a passionate collector of juvenile drama and began to act.

"After leaving Chichester High School and finishing National Service, he began his training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

"He went into the acting profession touring in repertory theatre and working with the Bristol Old Vic theatre company where he toured the world in Zeffirelli's production of Romeo and Juliet.

"What followed was a varied career in theatre, radio and television, both in the UK and abroad.

"In 1976 he joined the cast of Coronation Street as Derek Wilton. Sadly, his character was killed off in 1997 – much to the dismay of many fans.

"Among his personal effects is a letter from highly regarded journalist Libby Purves lamenting the loss.

"She wrote, 'my heart is broken, my daughter's heart is broken. We both feel that expiring to Gilbert and Sullivan and having a funeral tribute paid by the awful Norris was too cruel a fate for one of the best characters in the street'."

Mr Baldwin continued to work in theatre and TV up until his death.

His family say that his love for the toys led him to work in Pollock's Toy Theatre Museum in London.

Mr Spencer continued: "Mr Baldwin toured Britain and the continent using his collection, reviving a lost art and bringing to life long-lost plays. The Corsican Brother and the Miller and His Men were his favourites.

"In 1988, his collection was exhibited at the National Theatre in London, and later, at the Museum of Childhood in Lancashire.

"Peter was an acknowledged global expert on juvenile drama and was president of the British Puppet and Model Theatre Guild. This collection is quite extraordinary and will generate interest around the world."

The toy theatre will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday, April 5. Anybody looking for more information can email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or call 01283 733988.