Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may view your car insurance as a necessary evil but all drivers need to pay it.

It's not just the cost, it's the hassle of having to sort between all the insurance companies for the best deal.

But now it has been revealed that your email address could have a bearing on how much you pay.

Drivers who use Admiral - one Britain's biggest insurance firms - may discover their annual payments increase more than £40 depending on which email addresses they use, reports Gloucestershire Live.

Drivers WILL be fined for going over 70mph limit on M1 smart motorway, safety chief warns

The insurer said data showed that people who use some domain names are more likely to make a claim than others.

Hotmail was the one that came top with people “associated with more accidents” than others.

One Gloucester resident who had supplied a Hotmail address found that their premium had gone up by £42 this year. reports the.

They said: “I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. At first I thought it was a mistake but when I did some research and found out it could be because of my Hotmail account I was furious.

“I’ve used Hotmail since the year dot and I’ve been with Admiral for eight years. I’ve never made a claim. I don’t see what my email address has to do with anything.

“Hotmail has been around for longer than most accounts so of course there are going to be proportionally more claimants that those with other email accounts.

“But that doesn’t make you more likely to make a claim.”

When they researched figures on insurance comparison websites and provided a different email address they found the cost of car insurance dropped.

Latest figures from the Association of British Insurers show that the cost of car insurance has increased by more than a quarter over the past three years.

Admiral said that hundreds of factors were used to set car insurance, with riskier motorists paying more. Other issues include the age of a driver, their postcode, how much they drive and their job.

A spokesman said: “We use a variety of pieces of information to accurately produce a competitive price for our customers.”

The Sun reported that it had asked Admiral about policies using identical details but different email accounts.

Using the price comparison website Gocompare, the insurer quoted a driver using a Hotmail account £467.04. The same motorist applying for the same policy using a Gmail account was handed a quote of £435.68, £31.36 less.

Using the Moneysupermarket website, the motorist was quoted £507.21 using Hotmail, which was £6.57 more than applying with a Gmail account.

The picture was mirrored on Confused.com, where Admiral quoted a Hotmail user £380.80 but the same person £5.60 less via a Gmail account.