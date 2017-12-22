The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duke of York has heaped praise on an innovative school near Uttoxeter for "changing the face of modern education."

The Duke hailed the JCB Academy - which caters for 13 to 18 year-olds - after several students attained coveted awards which bear his name.

An unforgettable trip to St James' Palace, London, saw current and former pupils receive their Duke of York Awards for Technical Education.

The award recognises achievements in "highly-technical" subjects such as engineering, health sciences, advanced manufacturing and computer sciences.

It is particularly aimed at those studying at specialist technical schools and colleges like JCB Academy.

The duke said: "I congratulate every student who has received a Duke of York Award for technical education.

"University technical colleges are changing the face of modern education in this country.

"We need people who will be able to apply a foundation of specialist technical skill and apply it to jobs, many of which are yet to be created.

"The awards recognise the achievements of all the students and I wish all those here today good luck as they take the next step in their careers and start to help shape and change the United Kingdom."

Among the award winners was former JCB Academy sixth-former Georgia Turner, 20, from Denstone.

She had attained a gold Duke of York Award after excelling in her engineering and maths studies.

Having also been crowned the Rocester academy's student of the year, she is studying product design engineering at Loughborough University.

Sam Jones, from Rolleston, was also among those taking home an award, after studying engineering and maths in the sixth form.

The 24-year-old is now enjoying an apprenticeship in the Aston Martin design department.

Paul Stanmore, director of The JCB Academy sixth form, said: "The Duke of York Award provides official recognition at the highest level and is the culmination of two years of demanding study, engineering work experience, and a rigorous selection process.

"It is fantastic to see the Duke supporting the need for engineers and the vital role they play in shaping our futures.

"I have no doubt that engineers leaving the academy are among the best engineering talent in the country and will go on to achieve many great things in their chosen discipline."

Nomination for the award is based on completing work experience placements, academic achievement, development of "workplace skills" and a "rigorous" assessment interview.