A rogue dog walker is being hunted after dumping a giant pile of used poo bags in a Burton street.

Bosses at East Staffordshire Borough Council were horrified to learn that their street cleaning teams had discovered a large "mound of festering faeces" in the Regents Park Road area.

Now staff are hoping that members of the public can help the catch the individual who has been leaving significant quantities of dog excrement in the area.

In the latest incident, bags with dog mess in them were found dumped behind the shrubbery backing on to Shipley Close.

Council bosses also too to Facebook to complain about the issue, saying officers has discovered a "mound of festering faeces".

They appealed to anyone who saw the bags being dumped to get in touch.

A spokesman from East Staffordshire Borough Council said: "Cleaning up after your dog has fouled is the law and should you be seen by an authorised council officer a fixed penalty notice of £75 maybe issued.

"There could also be a prosecution at magistrates' court and a fine of up to £1,000.

"If any member of the public knows of a dog owner who fails to pick up they can contact the council who will pursue the offenders.

"If you can provide a name, address, time, date and place of offence, the council will endeavour to see that appropriate action is taken.

"You can report offenders or hotspot areas by contacting the Community & Civil Enforcement Officers on telephone number 01283 508856 or email community.civil_enforcement@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk."

The council says dog fouling is widely considered to be the most offensive type of litter on the streets, which is both visually unpleasant and potentially dangerous and members of the public, particularly young people, could be at risk of contracting toxicariasis.

The condition is a rare infection caused by roundworm parasites and can be caught by handling soil or sand contaminated with infected animal faeces. The infection can cause coughs, a high fever, headaches and stomach pain.

Anyone who does not clear up the mess after their dog can be hit with an 'on the spot' £75 fixed penalty notice, which could also go to court.

The council is offering advice to members of the public to make sure they always have a bag to collect the dog poo in, or tips on how to train their pets to go to the toilet at home in the garden.

Dog fouling can be reported to the council by calling 01283 508000 or speaking to a member of the team online.

