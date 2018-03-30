Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of Swadlincote for this year's Good Friday Walk of Witness.

The annual event is the chance for worshippers from various churches around the area to get together and celebrate the start of the Easter period.

Walkers met at Hill Street Baptist Church in Swadlincote town centre and marched to the town hall, led by a lone drummer and Macin Taton, who was carrying a cross.

Waiting at the town hall was a band, and those in attendance sang hymns, such as Amazing Grace and Hang it on the Cross, together and listened to readings from the Bible about Good Friday.

The Good Friday event commemorates Jesus' walk with the cross before his crucifixion almost 2,000 years ago.

James Johnston, from Hartshorne, has been the drummer for the parade for 15 years, and says he loves to see the community come together every year to celebrate the story of Easter.

"I have been the drummer for the march since 2003. The vicar at St George's and St Mary's Church, in Church Gresley, at the time said to me they were looking for a drummer for the parade. I told him I would do it and the rest is history!

"I love taking part in the march and being part of something so important. It's a great time in the calendar and it is our chance to celebrate what Jesus did for us when he was crucified."

The 37-year-old has been drumming since he was just six years old and remembers banging on pots and pans as a child.

He said: "When I was growing up, my granddad was a keen pianist, so I think rhythm is in my blood. I've always enjoyed making a lot of noise, so drumming is perfect for me.

"I think banging around still makes me like a big kid!"