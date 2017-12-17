Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 300 power tools have been recovered in Derbyshire as part of a county-wide operation to trace equipment stolen from vans in recent months.

A team of detectives from Derbyshire Constabulary recovered more than 300 tools and seized seven vehicles in just over a month, as part of Operation Pindell.

Last week it was reported that officers seized a Citreon Picasso in Derby which was full of power tools. It has now been confirmed that the tools belonged to four separate victims of thefts in Derby and Chesterfield.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft and has now been released under investigation.

Inspector Jim Thompson, who is leading the operation, said: "We understand the impact this type of crime has on the hard-working victims. The crime has a double effect as the victim may not be able to work until the tools are replaced so the cost is twofold.

"The team is working hard to target the criminals committing these crimes and we are pleased that we have been able to recover so many tools and seize the vehicles being used in the crime. We are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

"We would ask that owners of such equipment take any measures possible to help us prevent this type of crime by, where possible, emptying vans of the most expensive tools overnight.

"I totally understand that this is not always possible and so what I would also ask is that all tools are security-marked; this allows our officers to quickly recognise that the recovered items are stolen and should not be in possession of those we are seizing them from.

It also allows us to quickly trace the owners, who as recent cases show, can be from all over the county or even other countries."

Anyone who is interested in learning more about having their power tools security-marked is urged to contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101. Owners can also register their power tools for free on national property register, www.immobilise.com.