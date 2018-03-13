The video will start in 8 Cancel

A hunt has been launched by Derbyshire Police for an inmate who failed to return to Sudbury open prison after being allowed out on temporary day release.

Trevor Bernard has been missing since Saturday, March 10, and the force has now released an image of him in a bid to trace his whereabouts.

The 43-year-old has been described as black, with short dark hair, 5ft 10 inches tall and of a slim build and had visited Clapton, in London, where he has family connections.

He was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court and sentenced to five years and four months in prison for possession with intent to supply Class A-controlled drugs.

Anybody who has seen this man or who may have information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 18000111573.