Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cars have skidded off the roads and caused delays for motorists on an icy morning in and around Uttoxeter.

Two cars collided on Derby Road, Uttoxeter , at 8.40am this morning, December 15, and skidded into a ditch.

Traffic was disrupted as motorists negotiated their way round the accident.

Forty-five minutes later, a woman slid off the road into a hedge in Stubby Lane, Marchington .

The car was not driveable after the accident, so a lane is blocked while it is recovered.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "On Derby Road this morning, a Ford Mondeo and BMW saloon were involved in a road traffic collision.

"Both ended up in a ditch. It didn't cause major traffic problems, but cars were put in a difficult position.

"It was cause by ice and the road has now been cleared. No injuries were reported.

"In Stubby Lane, a female driver skidded on the ice and has gone into a hedge.

"The car wasn't driveable so there's a back-up in traffic. No injuries were reported.

"One lane is closed while we are looking to get the car recovered."