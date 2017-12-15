Cars have skidded off the roads and caused delays for motorists on an icy morning in and around Uttoxeter.
Two cars collided on Derby Road, Uttoxeter , at 8.40am this morning, December 15, and skidded into a ditch.
Traffic was disrupted as motorists negotiated their way round the accident.
Forty-five minutes later, a woman slid off the road into a hedge in Stubby Lane, Marchington .
The car was not driveable after the accident, so a lane is blocked while it is recovered.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "On Derby Road this morning, a Ford Mondeo and BMW saloon were involved in a road traffic collision.
"Both ended up in a ditch. It didn't cause major traffic problems, but cars were put in a difficult position.
"It was cause by ice and the road has now been cleared. No injuries were reported.
"In Stubby Lane, a female driver skidded on the ice and has gone into a hedge.
"The car wasn't driveable so there's a back-up in traffic. No injuries were reported.
"One lane is closed while we are looking to get the car recovered."