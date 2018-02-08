Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ice and possibly a flurry of snow could be on its way to Burton and South Derbyshire as weather warnings have been put in place for much of the UK.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for much of the country.

In Burton and South Derbyshire, some rain is expected towards the evening and overnight, meaning there could be a risk of ice tomorrow morning. Minimum temperatures of freezing are expected.

Tomorrow is expected to be a little cooler than today with highs of 5C and spots of sunshine throughout the day. Hail or snow showers have also been predicted and it will feel cold, so taking a pair of gloves to work is a must.

The rest of the UK will look very much like Burton and the weather warning is in place for most of Scotland, northern England, West Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for The Weather Channel said: "The next five days will remain cold, with plenty of overnight frosts and wintry showers, although no major snowfall events are expected.

"Frontal systems will sweep mostly rain and stronger winds across the British Isles through to Saturday night.

"Otherwise, there will be winter sunshine, especially for southern and eastern areas, with more wintry showers in western and northern parts of Britain and for much of Ireland."

They are in force from 10pm on Thursday evening until midday on Friday. Forecasters said that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, while some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.