Christmas is traditionally a time for family get-togethers, festive treats and plenty of food and drink - but for some December 25 it is just another shift in the workplace.

We have been speaking to employees and volunteers across Burton and South Derbyshire who will be celebrating the festive season at work.

Here we find out how they will be spending Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Paramedic Jon Eccleshall

The 32-year-old, from Burton, is a paramedic based at Swadlincote ambulance base.

He said: "I think this will be my third year working on Christmas Day.

"It has never been a problem working as me and my wife don't have children so it is no massive hardship when there is just two of us. We basically move Christmas to another day.

"My wife is going away for Christmas with her parents because I am working. She wouldn't really see me anyway.

"We have already celebrated Christmas with her parents and then before I go to work I will see my parents so I really get to celebrate three times.

"Some Christmasses we have a few different emergency calls at work than normal, for example people falling over after having too much to eat or drink or passing out after a big dinner. But we still get the usual calls about illnesses. Of course illness doesn't care what day it is."

Social care worker Patrick Hendry

The social care worker at Valley View care home, in Highfield Street, Swadlincote, has been working at the home for five years.

He said: "I think you accept Christmas Day working when you are in the care industry. It goes with the territory.

"We change how we have Christmas at home and celebrate it on Boxing Day.

"At work we will rotate dinners and often have relatives coming in to spend it with their relatives so will make up dinner."

Cattery volunteer Susi Ludlow

Susi Ludlow is a volunteer at the cattery at the Blue Cross centre, in Rolleston, which also looks after abandoned horses.

She said: "Over Christmas we didn't know whether we would be open or not but we have all done our bit.

"On Christmas Day I will be here feeding the cats, changing their water bowls, making sure they are clean and give them a few Christmas treats."

Volunteer at the National Memorial Arboretum Tony Matthews

The 65-year-old will be working on Boxing Day and has spent 12 years as a volunteer for the Alrewas memorial site.

He said: "I spent 23 years in the Royal Artillery and then 20 years for West Midlands police so I am very used to working weekends and bank holidays.

"My scheduled day happened to fall on Boxing Day and it enables the arboretum to stay open on the day to members of the public

"I usually spend Boxing Day with friends and family.

"I am a front of house volunteer so I will be interacting with members of the public and advise them on the memorials."