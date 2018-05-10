Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of a long-running Uttoxeter coffee house have said "family comes first" as they hang up their aprons after a decade trading in town.

Sue and David Hunter, 55 and 54 respectively, have run Indulgence, in Market Place, since 2008.

But they are calling time on their involvement with the business on Wednesday, May 23 after agreeing a sale to new owners.

The cafe will remain trading under father-and-son team Samuel and Simon Webster, who will re-name the business "Hohm." Two new jobs will be created when they take over.

But now Mr and Mrs Hunter, from Abbots Bromley, will devote more time to looking after their elderly parents and their commercial software business.

Mr Hunter said: "Sue and I have needed to spend more time with our family recently and made a decision to find someone to take over at the lounge.

"My dad and Sue's mum are both in care and we've been devoting a lot of time to them of late. Sue's been having to go to Walsall several times a week and I've had to see my dad in Sutton Coldfield.

"We haven't been able to spend as much time on the business as we need to, so have decided the time's right to pass it on to someone else.

"Uttoxeter's one of the friendliest towns around and we'll really miss all the friends we've made here, but we're not going to disappear and plan to return for regular visits.

"Sue and I shall miss you and would like to thank you for all the support and friendship you have given over the years and the fun that we have enjoyed. It's been a difficult decision, but, at the end of the day, family comes first."

According to Mr Hunter, the new owners will bring valuable experience to Indulgence.

Simon Webster is a retired accountant and will keep the books, while Sam used to manage BEAR Coffee Co, in High Street, and will run the business day to day.

They intend to close Indulgence for a complete re-fit and re-brand, before re-opening in July.

The Hunters' final Uttoxeter Business Breakfast networking event will take place on Thursday, May 17, but they say it is likely to continue under the Websters.

Mr Hunter said: "It is with some sadness that this will be the last business breakfast that we shall host.

"Sam and Simon are keen that this valuable event should continue and will be here to introduce themselves. They have some exciting plans which I am sure they will share with you."

Indulgence had to close for a year back in 2014 when Mr Hunter needed more time to look after his daughter and mother, both of whom had serious health problems.