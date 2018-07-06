The video will start in 8 Cancel

A South Derbyshire pensioner who was found dead after a large missing person search took place, has been formally identified following the opening of his inquest.

The body of 75-year-old Clifford Coxon, of Field View, Hatton, was found by officers in the River Dove on Saturday, June 23, following the search, Derby Coroner’s Court heard.

His inquest was formally opened by assistant coroner Louise Pinder at Derby and Derbyshire Coroner’s Court, in Derby.

In a statement read out at the hearing, Miss Pinder said: "Clifford Coxon was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, June 20.

"His body was found on Saturday, June 23, by officers searching the area.

"Clifford was formally identified by his nephew, Russell Coxon, at the Royal Derby Hospital.

Miss Pinder added that a post-mortem examination on Mr Coxon, formerly of Church Broughton, had been carried out by Dr Andrew Hitchcock at the city's hospital.

The inquest also heard that toxicology reports were still outstanding and no provisional cause of death was made.

The coroner adjourned the inquest provisionally until August 22 when a full hearing will take place.

During the search, which spanned three days, Derbyshire Police released CCTV images in a bid to trace the 75-year-old.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police described Mr Coxon as someone who liked to go for walks.