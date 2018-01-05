Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner known for his inspirational battle with a deadly disease was taken to his final resting place on the back of his beloved truck.

Last month, Brian Rowe died after an eight-year fight with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) - a condition that kills most sufferers within a year of diagnosis.

The Uttoxeter man had previously enjoyed a long career driving across the continent for haulage firm Wincanton.

And yesterday, Thursday, January 4, Brian's coffin was driven from his funeral on the ERF truck he had grown to love.

The cab was draped in the flag of Bulgaria, where Brian emigrated before his illness, and manned by proud son and fellow-Wincanton, trucker David.

The 53-year-old son said: "It was really special, because my dad was so fond of the truck he used to drive.

"He was a free spirit and loved his job, particularly hitting the open road for long trips abroad. It's what he would've wanted.

"I had mixed emotions as I drove him to his final place of rest.

"It should have been a sad day, but it really wasn't. The whole service and everything around it was a celebration of his life. It's was a day we'll never forget."

Brian, 76, became well-known around Uttoxeter for his positive attitude to his condition.

Despite being almost-completely paralysed, the Hornbeams pensioner played an active role in his community.

He was particularly well-loved by the congregation at Renew Church, where he was a devout worshipper and an integral part of charity projects.

And the High Street church played host to Brian's funeral on Thursday, January 4.

Hundreds of mourners watched a moving video documenting his life and a performance by the church band.

David said: "One of the songs they played was My Way - and everyone gave a knowing laugh when it came on.

"Everything my dad did, he certainly did it in his own way.

"It was such a sad loss for me, his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

"But we know how lucky we were to get eight years with him after he was diagnosed.

"It was a horrible illness and there's an element of relief that there's no more suffering and he's gone to a place he always believed in so strongly."

Brian's coffin was adorned with the Union flag.

David, from Cheadle, has thanked JWCI, in Fole, where Brian's grandson, Nathan, works, for lending him the truck.