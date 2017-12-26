Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An "incredible" man with unshakable positivity was still smiling just hours before he lost his long battle with a debilitating disease.

Brian Rowe was known around Uttoxeter for his inspirational approach to living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Most sufferers die within 12 months of diagnosis, but Brian defied medics to survive the condition for more than eight years.

Despite being almost completely paralysed, he played an active role in community and charity work in town and always appeared happy.

But the 76-year-old had to be admitted to the Royal Stoke Hospital when his illness suddenly deteriorated in mid-December.

And Renew Church pastor Matthew Murray was by Brian's side shortly before he died in the early hours of Wednesday, December 20.

Rev Murray said: "He was still very mentally strong and said 'great to see you Matthew' and thanked me for coming.

"As a friend and a member of his church, I asked if it was ok for me to pray for him.

"He said, 'please pray that Jesus will take me tonight'. I asked if he was sure about that and whether he wanted me to pray for God to keep him alive instead, but he was certain.

"He told me he was in a lot of pain and felt ready to go to heaven. It was very emotional for me as I knew it would be the last time I’d ever see him."

Renew Church, in Uttoxeter, will be celebrating the former lorry driver's life in the coming weeks.

Rev Murray said: "Brian was inspirational in never giving up and never let his circumstances stop him doing something special with his life.

"He was such a happy person – always positive. He was even smiling when I saw him hours before he died.

"Brian used to thank God for every single day his was alive and was a real character around town.

"Since we posted that he had died, we’ve never had so much activity on our Facebook page. So many people who loved him have posted comments.

"He was so charismatic and generous, giving so much to the church.

"Such was the strength of his faith, he would sometimes call out and pray in the middle of services – Brian was an incredible man.

"I know in his younger years he did a lot with overseas aid and was even set to be in our Christmas pantomime this year."

Brian was spending his retirement living in Bulgaria when he was diagnosed back in 2009.

He subsequently moved back to the Uttoxeter area to be closer to his family.

Before his death, the Hornbeams resident had been looking forward to seeing grandson Liam.

The 22-year-old Royal Marine was due home on leave just days after his granddad died.

Brian's son, 56-year-old David, said his dad "lived for" his four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The Cheadle resident, who is also a lorry driver, said: "He was doing well, but took a turn for the worse last weekend and his breathing mask was causing problems.

"He was a very fun-loving character and loved his independence, so his diagnosis was obviously a huge challenge for him.

"But he’s done so well from when he was first diagnosed to have lived anywhere near as long as he has.

"He was determined to do as much as he could for as long as he could and would always find a way to keep his independence.

"We made all kinds of makeshift gadgets and tools so he could do simple things like open and close the fridge.

"He had his ambitions and his beliefs and that’s how he dealt with everything – it wasn’t a case of what he couldn’t do, but a case of what he could do.

"We were very shocked and upset when he died. Every Christmas we’d think 'fantastic, he’s made it through another year' and I know it was his ambition to get through this Christmas.

"He’ll be very, very sadly missed, but now it’s just a case of getting through it for our grandkids’ sake.

"We’re hoping to arrange the funeral at Renew Church on January 5, so Liam can be there before he goes back to the Marines."

MND attacks nerves in the brain and spinal cord and usually results in sufferers being wheelchair-bound.

The most famous man to have had the disease is scientist Stephen Hawking, whose long survival has baffled medics.