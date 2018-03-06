Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a probe after trees were chopped down in a South Derbyshire village without permission.

The 10 trees on council-owned land at Bentley Brook, Hilton have been cut down. Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood officers have now tweeted out an appeal with photographs of the trees.

The Tweet said: "Multiple trees have been chopped down on the Hilton Greenway adjacent to Bentley Brook, any info on this please call us and quote 18*72641."

Derbyshire Police later revealed that the land and trees on the residential estate, off Welland Road, belongs to South Derbyshire District Council.

They confirmed 10 trees had been axed sometime between January 24 and January 30 without permission, although information has just only just been released to the media.

(Image: Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood officers)

A district council spokesman said: "We were initially made aware of the unauthorised tree felling on council land at the Hilton Greenway, adjacent to Bentley Brook, in October 2017 and we are currently still undergoing investigations.

"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number 18*72641."