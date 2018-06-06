Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlord has blasted "unfair" temporary road closures ahead of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon this weekend as around 8,000 athletes prepare to descend on the area.

Paul Needham, landlord of the Dog and Partridge, in Church Lane, Marchington, said carers will struggle to access their patients and residents will have difficulties getting out of their drives when the race starts on Sunday, June 10.

Residents in King's Bromley, Abbots Bromley, Yoxall, Needwood, Newborough, Hanbury, Draycott in the Clay and Marchington will all be affected from 7am onwards by the swimming, running and cycling triathlon which will begin at Chasewater and finish in Stafford town centre.

Mr Needham said: "They've moved it forward an hour this year. Supposedly, the road will be open by midday, whereas before we couldn't do anything before 1pm.

"But there are other people who are affected, like farmers and even older people I've been told about whose carers won't be able to access their houses.

"It's a commercial enterprise, so someone's making money out of it, but I feel it's unfair the council can go ahead and say 'we're doing this' without consideration for these people.

"All the people in Birch Cross can't get out onto the road while the B5017 is closed.

"I think four people, one waving a flag, and a dog in Draycott in the Clay isn't exactly a high level of interest.

"The main benefits are at the finish line and in Stafford, not round here."

Staffordshire County Council estimates that the annual event brings in around £1 million for the local economy.

A spokesman for Ironman 70.3 said: "Procedures are in place to allow access for carers and local residents. Anyone requiring information or individual assistance is welcome to contact our dedicated Road Access line on staffordshire70.3@ironmanroadaccess.com or call 03330 11 66 00.

"Detailed Road Access descriptions are also freely available on the event website, www.ironman.com/staffordshire70.3."

Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Chasewater reservoir and a 56-mile bike course through the countryside outside Lichfield, Burton and across the Cannock Chase area.

After three years, the event has seen nearly 8,000 athletes competing, attracting some of the UK and the world’s top professional athletes.

It also became the fastest-selling Ironman 70.3 race in the UK, selling out within minutes in 2015.

Road closures

Newborough, Needwood and Hanbury

On Sunday, June 10, the bike course will continue north from Yoxall on the A515 before turning left onto the B5017/Stubby Lane at Draycott in the Clay.

The A515 will be closed between 7am and noon and residents should also be aware of road closures to the west along the B5013.

There will be access south at all times via the B5014 to connect the A51 and Rugeley. The A515 south of Kings Bromley will reopen at 11am.

Draycott in the Clay

In Draycott in the Clay, the A515 will be closed between 7am and noon while the B5017 will also be closed between 7.30am and noon.

There will be residential and business access at all times north of the Stubby Lane/Greaves Lane junction via the A515 from the north.

Access to Greaves Lane will be available throughout the day, but no southbound travel will be possible beyond this point. The A50 and A511 allow travel as normal at all times.

Stubby Lane

The bike course will continue along the B5017 from Draycott in the Clay to join the B5014. The B5017 Stubby Lane will be closed to vehicle access from 7.30am to noon to ensure the safety of athletes and residents.

Residents are advised to take this into consideration when planning their journeys and to pre-plan for alternative parking locations or travel times.

Marchington

The course will then skirt around Marchington to the south-west along Stubby Lane between 7.30am and noon and on the A515 south of Draycott in the Clay until 12pm. There is access from the north via Moisty Lane.

Abbots Bromley

The bike course will pass west of Abbots Bromley along the B5013. The B5013 will be closed from the Queen Lane junction to Rugeley (including Colton Road) from 7.30am to 12.30pm.

Residents should be aware that the bike course travels east of Abbots Bromley along the A515 and B5234. The B5243 Duffield Lane will be closed between the A515 junction and Holly Bush Road junction between 7am and noon.

Access for Abbots Bromley is at all times from the south via the B5014 (Lichfield Road), A513, A460 and A51.

There will be access at all times to Rugeley and Stafford via the B5014. Access to Abbots Bromley from the east via the B5234 will open at noon. Residents travelling west should prepare for extended travel times and plan routes via the B5014.

Kings Bromley

The bike course will follow the A515 from the B5014 junction to Draycott in the Clay. The A515 will be closed between 7am and noon.

Residents wishing to travel during these times should find alternative parking spaces on a road to the east of the A515, not the A515 itself. Organisers say this will provide access at all times out to the east along the A513 towards the A38 and beyond.

Yoxall

The bike course will follow the A515 from the B5014 junction to Draycott in the Clay. The A515 will be closed between 7am and noon.

There is access to the east at all times via the B5016. Residents travelling west should be aware of road closures on the B5013 and the A51.