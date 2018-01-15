Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire police are warning people about a high profile phone scam that is still responsible for conning the vulnerable and elderly out of thousands of pounds.

The scammers are preying on victims by cold calling them and impersonating an government revenue and customs (HMRC)worker. They also contact people by text.

They tell people that they owe large amounts of tax which they can only pay off through digital vouchers and gift cards, including those used for Apple's iTunes Store.

Victims are told to go to a local shop, buy these vouchers and then read out the redemption code to the scammer who has kept them on the phone the whole time. The conmen then sell on the codes or purchase high-value products, all at the victim's expense.

The scammers frequently use intimidation to get what they want, threatening to seize the victim's property or involve the police. The use of vouchers appears to be an attractive scam as they are easy to sell on and hard to trace once used, said a police spokesman.

Staffordshire police have now issued advice on their website on how to protect against this particular HMRC scam.

A spokesman said: "Her Majesty's Revenue ad Customs (HMRC)will never use texts to tell you about a tax rebate or penalty or ever ask for payment in this way.

"Telephone numbers and text messages can easily be spoofed. You should never trust the number you see on your telephone's display.

"If you receive a suspicious cold call, end it immediately. If you have been a victim of fraud, report it to Action Fraud."

According to figures from Action Fraud, the UK's national fraud reporting centre, the scam has continued to hit a large number of people. The vast majority of the victims are aged over 65 and suffered an average financial loss of £1,150 each.

HMRC is working closely with law enforcement agencies, Apple and campaign groups to make sure the public know how to spot the scam and who to report it to.

HMRC's director general of customer services, Angela MacDonald, said: "These scammers are very confident, convincing and utterly ruthless.

"We don't want to see anyone fall victim to this scam. That's why we're working closely with crime fighters to ensure taxpayers know how to avoid it.

"These scams often prey on vulnerable people. We urge people with elderly relatives to warn them about this scam and remind them that they should never trust anyone who phones them out of the blue and asks them to pay a tax bill.

"If you think you've been a victim you should contact Action Fraud immediately."

Action Fraud can be contact by phone on 0300 123 2040, or online at www.actionfraud.police.uk.