A top music accolade awarded for veteran rockers 10cc's best known song, 'I'm Not in Love', sold for £5,100 at an Etwall auction house - nearly 43 years after it hit number one.

The Ivor Novello award was presented for the hit, which was number one in the UK singles charts for two weeks in the summer of 1975, winning the band worldwide acclaim.

The band were also handed two further Ivor Novello awards for Best Pop Song and International Hit of the Year for the track, which remains popular more than four decades later.

They also hit number one in both Ireland and Canada, as well as number two in America, and the song was in the top 10 in a number of European countries as well as Australia and New Zealand.

Fans of I'm Not In Love had the chance to get their hands on the 'Most Performed British Work' award at the sale at Hansons Auctioneers on Wednesday, March 14, smashing the estimate price of £1,500 to £2,000.

The lot belonged to the band's former co-manager, Ric Dixon, and was sold alongside a gold disc presented to him as recognition of sales of more than 100,000 copies of 10cc's Greatest Hits 1972-1978, which fetched £1,050.

Mr Dixon's wife, Jill, decided to put the memorabilia up for sale because her 'husband can no longer appreciate the music that dominated his life.'

Mr Dixon, 82, now lives in a Cheshire nursing home after sadly losing his memory, but his wife recalled how he met the band which went on to become world-famous in the 70s and 80s.

His wife, who also lives in Cheshire, said: "This goes to show that 10cc, and the music they made, is still held in high esteem.

"I never would have believed the Ivor Novello award would have made so much money. I am also delighted the award is staying in the UK.

"If only 10cc had stayed together for longer and made even more music."

The lot was purchased by an unamed private buyer in the United Kingdom.

Anybody seeking more information about the items that sold can email jspencer@hansonsauctioneers.co.uk or can call 01283 733988.