A community has rallied round the heartbroken family of a 17-year-old boy who suddenly died - by donating hundreds to help pay for his funeral.

James Howland's family were left devastated after his sudden death in November, which remains unexplained.

And they feared they would struggle to foot the £3,800 bill for James' burial and funeral.

But generous Swadlincote residents and businesses have stumped up a huge sum to help pay for his send-off.

James' sister, Maria Whyatt, 38, said: "The amount of support we have received has been overwhelming. I can't believe how many people have come to us with donations.

"It really shows you there are good people out there who are willing to help us through this hard time."

Rishi Bajaj, manager at Subway in Swadlincote, said James was popular among his staff and would come in every week to order a six-inch turkey sub.

Store bosses have organised for a £500 cheque to be presented to the family to help cover the funeral costs.

Mr Bajaj said: "James was so popular and we want to do whatever we can to help. He used to come in every week and was very popular among the staff.

"We are talking to the family and we will be going to give them a cheque as soon as we can."

Among other businesses in the town to have donated are Teddy's Baby Boutique and Gifts, in High Street, and the Sir Nigel Gresley Wetherspoons branch, in the Delph.

Both have handed over £25 vouchers to be used in the Howlands' online auction.

Tourist attraction Conkers, in nearby Ashby, is offering a family ticket and has donated a £25 voucher.

One Swadlincote woman donated a weekend break in her Skegness caravan, while a beautician from the town will give the highest bidder a full set of acrylic nails.

Others have given to the family's JustGiving page.

James had health problems since birth and was registered blind, but doctors had said he would live a full and healthy life.

The teenager lived with his mum, Linda Whyatt, 56, in Midway.

On the day he died, James came home from school and had a chat with his mum, before going upstairs to his bedroom.

A short while later, his mum shouted him to see if he was ready to go to one of his beloved bingo sessions, but he did not reply.

She went upstairs to check on him, to find that he had died suddenly.

His family opted for a simple send-off for James that cost £450 cheaper than the average burial funeral.

James' body has now been laid to rest alongside his granddad at Newhall Cemetery.

Anyone who wants to donate to the family's JustGiving page can do so online here.

The auction can be found on Facebook, by searching for "Online Auction in Memory of James Howland".

Anyone with donations is asked to get in touch with Maria by calling 07903 266063.