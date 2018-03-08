The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JCB has created another 600 new jobs in and around town amid "unprecedented global demand" for its machines.

A total of 250 will be split between the digger giant's Uttoxeter and Rocester sites.

Of these, the majority will go to the Rocester factory, which is JCB's World Headquarters.

One hundred jobs will go to the Foston engines plant and 50 positions will open up in Rugeley.

All the jobs will become available in the next three months and 200 are available for an immediate start.

These will go to operatives including welders, paint sprayers and assemblers.

A "very healthy order book" means another 400 new workers will be needed within 12 weeks.

Worldwide growth in the construction sector has led to "record demand" for products manufactured at Rocester, Rugeley, Foston and Cheadle, which will take on 200 new workers.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner said: "This is great news for the local economy and great news for anyone seeking to work with a globally-successful business.

"We know the cities of Stoke-on-Trent, Derby and surrounding towns have people with the skills we need and, in return, they can expect excellent rewards.

"We urgently need fabrication welding skills along with paint sprayers, and general assemblers who will be given full training.

"The opportunities are initially for agency employees, however we see them as long-term opportunities – in fact, in the first three months of 2018 we have given permanent contracts to 200 agency staff.

"That means over the past four years we have handed permanent contracts to 850 agency employees.

"The future is very bright for JCB as global demand for our machines continues to grow, which means great prospects for people who want to work with us."

(Image: Pete Summers)

The new roles pay a minimum of £10.40 per hour for Monday-to-Friday working hours, with a premium paid for shift-work opportunities.

On top of the production line jobs, JCB has vacancies for more than 100 permanent employees in other professions, including engineering, at its sites across the UK, including at Rocester.

Anyone wanting to find out more or apply should go online and visit https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/about/careers