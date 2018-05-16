The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uttoxeter's biggest employer is lending its name to a huge tourist attraction in the East Midlands that is set to delight youngsters obsessed with its bright yellow diggers.

The biggest JCB Young Drivers Zone is set to open later this year at the Springfields shopping centre, in Spalding, Lincolnshire, this year.

As well as the chance to drive around in bright yellow pedal diggers, children will also be able to enjoy the huge JCB slide and scaffold-themed climbing frame, and let their imaginations take-over on a range of unique interactive play attractions, reports Lincolnshire Live.

The new attraction, called Adventure Land, will also feature a Tree Top Village that has eight wooden towers and a massive suspended net measuring 12 square metres.

And if that’s not enough to keep the kids happy, they can head to Springy’s Beach, which will offer a sand play area and rock pool water stream covered by a huge canopy.

Families can also try their luck at Dino Golf, with dinosaurs peering around every corner, then pan for gold at Goldie’s Gold Mine.

Visitors will be able to ride the miniature railway, aptly named Springy’s Railroad, through the woodland or take the overground Adventure Land Express train through the scenic, award-winning Festival Gardens.

Although an exact date is expected to be announced in coming weeks, officials say they are planning to open to the public in the "early summer".

Ian Sanderson, who developed the scheme, said: "We love seeing people enjoying our unique blend of shopping and leisure, but we wanted to create an even better day out for all the family.

"Springfields Adventure Land, combined with great brands all offering significant discounts, and a wide choice of restaurants and cafés, will give families more reasons to travel from further afield, stay for longer and return more often."

The Springfields Outlet line-up consists of more than 50 outlet shops and includes well-known brands such as Fat Face, Next, Gap, M&S and Skechers.

Once complete, Adventure Land will create more than 40 new full and part-time jobs.