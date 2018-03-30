Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JCB apprentices have heralded a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to learn about engineering by working with a top Formula One (F1) team.

The digger giant has strengthened its partnership with Williams Martini Racing for a second season after announcing a huge sponsorship deal last year.

And as it focuses on developing its own talent, JCB is introducing its apprentices to the world of F1 as part of their training.

One of the teenagers hoping to work with the Williams team is Ellamae Gibson, of Uttoxeter.

Ellamae, 19, who is based at the JCB World HQ, in Rocester, said: "This is an amazing opportunity to gain experience with Williams and to see how elite motorsport works.

"It will be brilliant to see the difference between the two businesses and hopefully inspire us to bring new ideas and skills back into JCB."

JCB Director of Learning and Development, Max Jeffery said: "Designing and engineering innovative products is at the core of what JCB does, which means there is great synergy with Williams Martini Racing.

"We have a long association with motorsport and frequently combine our engineering expertise with some of the best automotive technologies.

"By introducing a number of our apprentices to this unique environment we aim to encourage a new generation of employees to innovate and bring the highest standards of technological expertise to the JCB table.

"We see our apprentices as the future engineers and innovators of the business so it makes sense to invest in their education at the highest level.

"This is a great opportunity for our apprentices to learn how engine technology is used in different environments and consider how it can be applied to our business."

Williams' sensational teenage driver Lance Stroll last year wowed starstruck JCB Academy pupils in Rocester last year when he cruised in to talk about his success.

Stroll, 19, came 14th in the first race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix, on Sunday, March 25.

As well as its educational benefits, his team's partnership with JCB will also raise the profile of its brand around the world.

JCB branding will appear on the rapid Williams Mercedes FW41 car#s chassis and rear wing end plate throughout the 2018 racing season.

JCB will also feature on the racing suits of Williams drivers Stroll, Sergey Sirotkin and Robert Kubica, as well as all trackside personnel team kit.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal at Williams Martini Racing, said: "We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with JCB following our first successful year.

"Like JCB, engineering and innovation are integral to our success, which makes sharing our expertise and knowledge with the next generation of JCB apprentices a natural progression.

"As two great British brands, we share a similar drive to continually push boundaries and not rest on our laurels in our desire to be the best."