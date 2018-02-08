The video will start in 8 Cancel

The mega-rich bosses of two of East Staffordshire's biggest employers have made the top 10 of a major rich list - with a combined wealth of £4.35 billion.

Lord Bamford, the chairman of JCB, has been named the second-richest businessman in the Birmingham Post 2018 Rich List.

According to the respected directory of the West Midlands' wealthiest people, his fortune has risen £100 million in the last year in £3.6 billion.

That has seen the Rocester-based firm's boss rise from third in last year's list.

But the brothers in charge of Fox's Biscuits, Ranjit and Baljinder Boparan Singh, have dropped from seventh to 10th.

The owners the biscuit brand's parent firm - 2 Sisters Food Group - have reportedly seen their fortune drop £100 million to £750 million.

Fox's employs hundreds of workers at its factory in Cheadle Road, Uttoxeter.

Talking about Lord Bamford's success, the Birmingham Post's Ian Strachan said: "The business reported a jump of 12 per cent in revenue to £2.62bn in the year to December 2016.

"Pre-tax profits rose to £164.7 billion from £103 billion. The number of machines sold worldwide increased from 59,844 to 66,011.

"The company said the strong performance was achieved in the face of strong economic headwinds.

"The swings have a marginally out-performed the roundabouts in JCB's world markets.

"While Brazil has seen a 42 per cent contraction in the market, India has grown by a similar proportion, and while UK sales were down, mainland Europe recovered after a few lean years and improved by 10 per cent.

"Despite challenges, JCB continues to invest, and has sunk £41 million into the development of a new engine and associated components.

"The fuel efficient three-litre engine will build on the success of the JCB Power Systems business.

"It uses eight per cent less fuel than the existing 4.4 litre unit and is 30 per cent lighter.

"The company is also investing £10 million in its Power Systems factory in Derbyshire to produce cylinder heads and blocks for the new unit."

JCB and 2 Sisters Food Group declined to comment on their owners' appearance on the rich list.

Top of the rich list is Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club owner Guo Guangchang, who is worth £4 billion.