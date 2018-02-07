Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The committee that used to run JCB Lakeside Club is facing an uncertain future as it continues its "frustrating" search for a new home.

JCB bosses have revealed they are now using the 46-year-old club, which they own and closed on January 1, for recruitment.

And they have offered the club committee a smaller room at the back of the Hollington Road building at its Rocester site, where its headquarters are based.

But club committee chairman Mick Smith says this venue it has no bar, kitchen, or disabled access and is not really suitable but that it would use it for the time being.

The old club was used by many sports teams and for functions including weddings.

He said: "All the sports teams using the JCB pitches used to come to the club after training or games for food and a few beers - and we really want to get back to that role.

"We’ve looked everywhere for somewhere close enough to the sports pitches, but we’re really struggling.

"JCB offered us a pretty small room above the changing room block at the back of the club and we’ll be using that unless the situation changes.

"People can use it if they want to come and have a coffee after they’ve played sport, but that’s not the same thing.

"All the sports clubs who use the neighbouring pitches tend to go to pubs now, where they can have a pint and food after a game.

"Unless something crops up, we don’t know what the future will hold. It’s very frustrating."

Mr Smith spoke to the Uttoxeter Advertiser days after all the club's contents were auctioned off for more than £20,000 on Saturday, February 3.

He said: "The money from the auction will go into our general funds, but obviously VAT and commission for the auctioneers will have to be deducted.

"To see all the contents of the club packed away and go out through the door, when we’d invested so much time and money in building it up, was so sad to see. We just had no other option.

"We’ve spent something like £500,000 in the last 20 years on equipment, fixtures, fittings and carpets, refurbishments and the like."

Making the call to close the club, JCB bosses said footfall had dwindled and they would use it for "other business uses".

Mr Smith said: "It’s true that things had slowed down on weekdays and nights, but we were still really busy at weekends with various functions, like parties, wedding receptions, baby showers and things like that.

"We’d even had a load of bookings for this year that were cancelled either when people heard the rumours the club was going to close or after the announcement was made."

A JCB spokesman said: "The long-term future of the Lakeside Club is under discussion and in the short-term it is being used as an assessment centre for on-going JCB recruitment programmes.

"JCB is also pressing ahead with plans for a £75,000 upgrade to adjacent sporting facilities, including turf and all-weather football pitches, changing rooms and a bowling green to encourage even greater use by employees and local families."

JCB let Mr Smith and his 13-strong team run the club rent-free before they closed it.