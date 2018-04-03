The video will start in 8 Cancel

JCB bosses insist they are striving to get more women into senior roles to combat a significant gender pay gap.

Men and women are paid the same amount for equivalent jobs - but male employees' average wage is still 14.3 per cent higher than female workers'.

Now company chiefs have acknowledged more women need to be employed in better-paid middle and senior management roles.

And chief executive Graeme Macdonald says the problem stems from industry-wide stereotypes.

He said: "There is still a misconception that engineering is more suited to men; this is absolutely not true.

"JCB is a global business and we see diversity as vital to our continued success.

"We very much want to attract more women into what is a dynamic, exciting industry and to promote more women into middle and senior management.

"However, this is an industry-wide issue and it is not a problem that can be fixed overnight.

"We need to start at the grass roots, change perceptions of the industry and attract more girls into engineering at an early age.

"We are working hard at all levels to achieve this goal through sponsorship of the engineering-focused secondary school, The JCB Academy, and through our own young talent programmes.

"The figures show that our hard work is beginning to pay off, as do the achievements of our high-flyers like Daisy Coombes who was recently voted the Institution of Mechanical Engineers Apprentice of the Year."

In the early years after the JCB Academy opened, just nine per cent of students were females.

In September, the female intake will be 25 per cent, a JCB spokesman said.

Female-only open days and engineering events in feeder schools led by female staff are credited with "sowing the seeds" for this change.

And now top brass have outlined an ambition to achieve a 50/50 gender split.

Another indicator JCB is heading in the right direction is the fact more female recruits are joining its apprenticeship schemes.

Eighteen young women are expected to join the company in 2018, compared to just three in 2017.

A JCB spokesman said: "Other simple changes made by JCB to challenge industry stereotypes and begin to change perceptions include ensuring girls and women are represented in all educational and business marketing literature and at high-profile recruitment events."

JCB's pay gap is significantly lower than the national average of 18.4 per cent.